Ruth Ellen Scott

April 29, 1922 – November 30, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ruth Ellen Scott, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Ruth was born in Racine on April 29, 1922 to the late Leo and Carrie (nee: Schultz) Fleming. She met a handsome young man at a bowling alley in Downtown Racine by the name of Stanley Kortimier Scott. They went to Kewpee Sandwich Shop on their first date. They were married on April 11, 1942, sharing this special day with family & friends, before Stanley went off to fight in World War II. While Stanley was away serving our country, Ruth worked at J.I. Case Co. as a real life "Rosie the Riveter" making aircraft wings for military war planes. Ruth also worked as a beautician, as a salesperson at Turnstyle Dept. Store, and in the factory at Wisconsin Small Motors.

Ruth was a proud & faithful member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. Ruth enjoyed playing cards with family & friends. She also enjoyed reading and taking walks with her neighbors at Mount Pleasant Place.

Surviving are her children, Donald (Kathy) Scott, Lee (John) Davis, Lynn Barrows and Gary (Jeri) Scott; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley (died on April 13, 1991); beloved son, Mark Scott; and son-in-law, George Barrows.

Services celebrating Ruth's life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

