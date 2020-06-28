Ruth Etta Walters

1949 - 2020

Ruth Etta Walters, New Haven, passed away June 20th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born March 12, 1949, in Racine, Wisconsin the daughter of Richard and Amy (nee Whitaker) Fonk.

Ruth grew up in the Union Grove area and attended Union Grove high school.

She was united in marriage to Charles (Jack) Walters on June 5, 1977, Jack passed away on April 24, 2002.

Ruth enjoyed playing scrabble and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outdoors at her home, gardening and loved visiting the lake. She adored her dog and cat frequently took in rescues. She was very passionate about attending Native American reenactments, known as rendezvous. Ruth was very kind and generous and would lend a helping hand whenever possible. She would frequently visit a variety of churches.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Walters. Also by her parents Richard and Amy Fonk and her sister Linda Harmann.

She is survived by her sister Sue Brever and husband Richard, Union Grove, WI, and her two brothers Richard Fonk and wife Janice and John Fonk, both from Union Grove, WI. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time, but the family hopes to do a memorial celebration of life when possible.