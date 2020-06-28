Ruth Etta Walters
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Etta Walters

1949 - 2020

Ruth Etta Walters, New Haven, passed away June 20th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born March 12, 1949, in Racine, Wisconsin the daughter of Richard and Amy (nee Whitaker) Fonk.

Ruth grew up in the Union Grove area and attended Union Grove high school.

She was united in marriage to Charles (Jack) Walters on June 5, 1977, Jack passed away on April 24, 2002.

Ruth enjoyed playing scrabble and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outdoors at her home, gardening and loved visiting the lake. She adored her dog and cat frequently took in rescues. She was very passionate about attending Native American reenactments, known as rendezvous. Ruth was very kind and generous and would lend a helping hand whenever possible. She would frequently visit a variety of churches.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Walters. Also by her parents Richard and Amy Fonk and her sister Linda Harmann.

She is survived by her sister Sue Brever and husband Richard, Union Grove, WI, and her two brothers Richard Fonk and wife Janice and John Fonk, both from Union Grove, WI. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time, but the family hopes to do a memorial celebration of life when possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved