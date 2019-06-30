Ruth Itzenhuiser

February 1, 1926 - June 18, 2019

RACINE - Together again after forty years apart Ruth and Jerry re-united. Mom passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mom was born in Racine on February 1, 1926 to the late Walter and Alma. Mom lived all of her life in Racine.

Mom married the love of her life Jerome "Jerry" Itzenhuiser at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on August 23, 1947. Mom retired from the First National Bank, 500 Wisconsin Avenue, in 1988 after many years of service. When mom still had her home of fifty-two years on Luedtke Avenue she loved to garden. After mother retired she traveled throughout the United States with her very best friend, the late Betty Vojtko. Mom was a good mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be very dearly missed.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Linda and Sharon (husband John); her grandchildren, Amanda, Colin, Scott and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Gwen, Jo Jo, Jayda, Jayla and Gwen, Payton and Noah; along with dear friend, Charleen North, nieces and nephews, and many close friends especially Pat, MaryLou, Sandie and Gene, Helen, Judy, and all the card players at The Parkview where mother lived for eighteen years. She just loved living at The Parkview playing cards with all her dear friends, doing puzzle books and putting puzzles together for Toys for Tots.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Alma; by her dear husband Jerry on July 23, 1979; brother, Walter Jr. "Bud"; sisters, Ethel, Lillian, and Dorothy.

Private services were held officiated by Father Bill Dietzler.

A very special thank you to Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Mother. Please do a kind deed or special act of kindness in memory of Ruth.

A special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck and his staff over the years for their kindness always shown to mother.

