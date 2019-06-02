Ruth J. Hafeman

RACINE - Ruth J. Hafeman, 86, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in the Journal Times at a later date and the funeral home website once available.

