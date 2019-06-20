Ruth J. Hafeman (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Im so sorry for your loss. May prayer comfort you in this..."
    - Ana
  • "My deepest sympathies. May the "God of all..."
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. May God give the comfort and..."
    - The Fennell Family
  • "Our prayers are with you. May your memories of a life well..."
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - Sla
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ruth J. Hafeman

September 20, 1932 - May 28, 2019

Racine – Ruth J. Hafeman, 86, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.