Ruth Krikau

1930 - 2020

Ruth Krikau, age 89, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Magnolia Hill in Racine, WI.

Ruth and her twin brother Raymond were born to the late Henry & Helen Kaisler on Christmas Eve, 1930 in Lampman, Sask-Canada. She spent her childhood in Canada working on the family farm before moving to Milwaukee, WI with her family in 1953. On June 4, 1955 she married Rev. Henry Krikau and moved back to Canada to begin her role as pastor's wife. Ruth was a homemaker & beautician. She was proud of her role serving as a Lutheran pastor's wife in the many parishes throughout Canada, Wisconsin & Florida where Henry served.

Ruth was an accomplished knitter and needlepoint artist. She loved making sweaters & Christmas stockings for her family; her home was filled with needlepoint artwork and she tirelessly worked to make lap robes and prayer shawls for the sick. She eagerly looked forward to her quilting sessions with the ladies at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Ruth will be deeply missed by her children Philip, Kathy, Tim (KeriAnn) & Susan (Roland) Sorensen. Her grandchildren Danielle (Richard), Allison (Derek), Christopher (Emily) & Victoria (Alex). Her great grandchildren Maxwell & Henry and a soon to be born third great grandchild. She is further survived by her brother Raymond, sister Eleanor, sister-in-law Alice, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Henry she was preceded in death by her siblings Grace Kaisler and Mervin Kaisler.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Magnolia Hill for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Ruth.

Due to current health conditions a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the quilting group at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

