Sally G. Alvarez

RACINE - Sally G. Alvarez, 89, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rex Hamilton, officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m.

