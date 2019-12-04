Sally G. Alvarez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally G. Alvarez.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sally G. Alvarez

RACINE - Sally G. Alvarez, 89, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rex Hamilton, officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.