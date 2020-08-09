Sally Jane Huizenga

Sally Jane Huizenga, 77, passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Peggy) Huizenga, of Wauconda, IL, John (Janelle) Huizenga, of Madison, and Debbie (Wayne) Worden, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren,

Taylor Huizenga, Emma Huizenga, Braelyn and Leighton Worden. A private service was held for the immediate family. Please see

The funeral home website for the complete obituary.

