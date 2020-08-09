1/1
Sally Jane Huizenga
Sally Jane Huizenga

Sally Jane Huizenga, 77, passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Peggy) Huizenga, of Wauconda, IL, John (Janelle) Huizenga, of Madison, and Debbie (Wayne) Worden, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren,

Taylor Huizenga, Emma Huizenga, Braelyn and Leighton Worden. A private service was held for the immediate family. Please see

The funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
