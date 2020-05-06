Sam Jackson
Pastor Sam Jackson RACINE - Pastor Sam Jackson, 56, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 1, 2020. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main St. Hope Mills, NC 28348, 1-910-424-3700 on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service; you will be able to watch the service on Facebook starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be a memorial service here in Racine at a later date. Please see our website for the complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com

Published in Journal Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
