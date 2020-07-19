Samantha A. Duggan

RACINE- Samantha A. Duggan, 31, passed away at her home on July 3, 2020. Sam had a love for life and was a loving mother, sister and friend.

Samantha is survived by her children, Sunsaray, Chanterio and Emahanii Curtis, Javien Anderson and Moesha Vinson, brother Frank (Brittany) Heeg and sister Kimberly Heeg. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Samantha was preceded in death by her mother Jennifer Duggan and sister Alexis Heeg.

Private family services for Samantha will be held.

