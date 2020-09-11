Samantha L. Tillert

December 30, 1981– September 6, 2020

RACINE – Samantha Lee Tillert, age 38, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 6, 2020 while celebrating the upcoming birth of her second grandchild with family & friends.

Samantha was born in Racine on December 30, 1981 to Jimmie Lee Shields & Theresa Lynn Tillert. A graduate of JI Case High School, she was a dedicated employee of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha for the past 5 years.

Sam was certainly a beautiful free spirit. Definitely a social butterfly & life of the party, she enjoyed dancing, singing, was bold & brave enough to dye her hair bright / unique colors, and had an appreciation & collection of old time trolls. Above all, Sam loved to spend time with her entire family.

Surviving are her daughter, Sierra Cobbler; son, Jaziah Tillert (Brianna Hernandez); granddaughter, Laylani Hernandez; mother, Theresa Tillert; brothers & sisters, Jun Rodriguez, Victoria Brown, Jermaine Anderson (Terra Pariseau), Jimmie Shields, Dennis Claybrook, Sean Shields, Lakeyisa Shields, Mindy Shields & Ty Shields; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – way too many to mention all by name.

Samantha was greeted in Heaven by her dear father, Jimmie Lee Shields; and beloved grandmother, Deanna Wickersham.

Services celebrating Samantha's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. In memory of Samantha, all are invited to wear her favorite color to the service – "Bright Lime Green".

