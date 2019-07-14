Samuel J. Eagleson

March 18, 1929 - July 5, 2019

RACINE - Samuel J. Eagleson, age 90, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. He was born in Milton, North Dakota, March 18, 1929, son of the late William and Jonena (Nee: Bergman) Eagleson.

During the Korean War he proudly served in the United States Army. On May 5, 1951 at St. Patrick Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Theresa C. O'Sullivan who preceded him in death, October 28, 2006. Sam was a longtime employee of Johnson Furniture, retiring after thirty-seven years of service. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Mechanically inclined, Sam enjoyed fixing cars, tinkering around the house, hunting and fishing. Above all he cherished time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his son-in-law, Bill Kerkman; his grandchildren, Deana (Dave) Gervais of Milwaukee, WI, Brian (Cathy) Kerkman of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Shirley (Floyd) Graveline; sisters-in-law, Marcia Eagleson, Nancy Eagleson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marguerite Kerkman; and siblings, Boyd, Bill, Lois and Violet.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2:00 pm. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at St. Monica's and Hometown Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

