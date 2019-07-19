Samuel J. Eagleson (1929 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Samuel J. Eagleson

March 18, 1929 - July 5, 2019

RACINE - Samuel J. Eagleson, age 90, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2:00 pm. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 19, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
