Samuel John Gascoigne Jr.

November 17, 1947 - December 30, 2019

Samuel John Gascoigne Jr, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha, WI.

He was born November 17, 1947 in Racine, WI, the son of the late Samuel and Shirley (Hansen) Gascoigne and remained an area resident. He graduated from (Kenosha) Mary D. Bradford High School at the school's former Sheridan Road location. On March 13, 1971, he married Sandra Joerns in Racine, WI. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Sam was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a devoted fan of actor John Wayne. He was a longtime employee of Illinois Range Co., in Bristol, and later drove truck and medical transport.

Survivors include his children, Tara (Robert) Schweninger of Kenosha, WI, Heather (Bryan) Collier of Racine, WI, Samuel (Kimberly) Gascoigne III of Racine, WI, and William Gascoigne of Kenosha, WI; sisters, Sandra (Michael) Wilson of Kenosha, WI, Sherry (Robert) Ludeman of Kenosha, WI, and SuAnn Gascoigne of Racine, WI; and three grandchildren, Ronald, Jacob, and Gabriel Schweninger. In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by siblings, Steven Gascoigne and SuEllen Gascoigne.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Somers, WI.

