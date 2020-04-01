Sandra B. Clark

January 5, 1936 – March 27, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra "Sandy" B. (nee: Taylor) Clark, age 84; beloved wife of the late John L. Clark and dear mother of Gail (Diane Giles) Clark-Taylor, Thomas (Carol) Clark, Gerald (Kay) Clark, Dr. Kenneth (Mary Jo) Clark and Russell (Paula) Clark; passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, late Friday evening, March 27, 2020 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just two weeks ago.

Due to the worldwide health pandemic, private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.

A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church once it is safe for our family & friends to gather. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and/or visit the funeral home website for confirmed service date and time. Until then, offer a kind deed to someone in need…in memory of Sandy.

