Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra E. Cleereman. View Sign

RACINE - Sandra E. Cleereman, nee Wittke, passed away on March 6, 2019. Born in Racine, Wisconsin to Gordon and Irene Wittke, nee Peterson, on October 11, 1942. Sandra's most cherished moments were the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, and volunteering at the Summerfield United Methodist Church where she made many friends. She is survived by her husband, Gene Cleereman, of 53 years, children, Jason (Evanjelina) Cleereman, Bridget (Mark) Scaffidi, and Vanessa Maldonado, and her treasured grandchildren, Alexandria, Shaun, Dominic, Samantha, Amelia, and Jack, sisters Marcia Andersen (James) and Cynthia Uhlir (Wesley) of The Villages of FL and a great Aunt, Shirley Dougard of Estero FL, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, with a memorial visitation from 12 to 3 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 PM, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be given to the church.



RACINE - Sandra E. Cleereman, nee Wittke, passed away on March 6, 2019. Born in Racine, Wisconsin to Gordon and Irene Wittke, nee Peterson, on October 11, 1942. Sandra's most cherished moments were the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, and volunteering at the Summerfield United Methodist Church where she made many friends. She is survived by her husband, Gene Cleereman, of 53 years, children, Jason (Evanjelina) Cleereman, Bridget (Mark) Scaffidi, and Vanessa Maldonado, and her treasured grandchildren, Alexandria, Shaun, Dominic, Samantha, Amelia, and Jack, sisters Marcia Andersen (James) and Cynthia Uhlir (Wesley) of The Villages of FL and a great Aunt, Shirley Dougard of Estero FL, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, with a memorial visitation from 12 to 3 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 PM, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be given to the church. Religious Service Information Summerfield United Methodist C

728 E Juneau Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 272-2610 Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close