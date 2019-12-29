Sandra E. Henrickson

July 18, 1951 - December 25, 2019

Sandra E. (Wanasek) (Petri) Henrickson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 25, 2019.

Sandee was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1951, to the late Stephen and Hertha Wanasek. She completed cosmetology school and worked for 20 years in downtown Racine at Deluxe Beauty Saloon and Beauty Ult. Sandee went back to school to be a medical assistant where she worked for Dr. Dhaliwal at the Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Racine. On September 10, 1983, she married Michael Henrickson and together they raised five daughters. In 2002 they moved to Winneconne, WI and embraced the 'up north' lifestyle and worked at Lang's Landing for 9 years.

Sandee and Michael spent their time traveling together, entertaining friends and family, boating up and down the river, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Michael; their five daughters, Jennifer Cook (Bill Cremer), Theresa (Josh) Kratochvil, Major Rachel (Bryan) Petri-Rose, Laura (Chris) Lucksted, and Dana (Jim) Kjell; their sixteen grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, and Abigail Cook, Derek (Gabi) and Brent Ogden, Maddy and Noah Kratochvil, Bryanna, Riley, Kelton, and EJ Petri-Rose, Jessie and Lucas Lucksted, Max Henrickson, Sonja and James Kjell. Sandee is further survived by her bothers, Al (Jan) Trossen and Don Trossen; brother-in-law, Tom Henrickson; sisters-in-law, Julie Iorio and Lynn Lanouette; and many dear nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Sandee was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Organ; brother, Frank Trossen; nephews, Tracy Manderfield, David Iorio, and Jon Lanouette; and niece, Tary Ludka.

A private family ceremony will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Winneconne. A celebration of her life will be held at The Village Pub 235 W. Main St. Winneconne on Saturday January 4, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and at The Beacon Tavern 3113 Douglas Ave. Racine on Monday January 6, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sandee's family would like to thank Drs. Virani and Dar, and the staffs of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Oshkosh and Aurora Hospice for all their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family suggest memorials in Sandra's name be directed to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic 855 N. Westhaven Dr. Oshkosh, WI 54904.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Mueller Funeral Home

Winneconne

920-582-4242