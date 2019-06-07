Sandra G. Ewing

June 24, 1956 - May 31, 2019

Sandra G. Ewing, 62, of Racine, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born on June 24, 1956 in Tulepo, Mississippi, the daughter of William Price and Annie Coleman (Hugh) Daniel. Sandra loved playing cards and spending time watching game shows, her favorite being Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed listening to blues music. More than anything she was devoted to her family and cherished every moment spent with them.

She will be deeply missed by her children Paula Coleman, Tracy Miller, Sandy Coleman, Kayla Coleman, Michael Coleman, and Dustin (Nicole) Fair. She will be dearly missed by her mother Annie Coleman and her siblings Carol Coleman, Gail (Bobby) Ward, Michael Coleman, Allison Coleman, and Chad (Jessica) Daniel.

Close friends Ida Mae Cunningham and Gussie Fair. Sandra will be missed by a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny Ewing, dad William Price, grandparents Harrison and Ruth Coleman, sister-in-law Lela Coleman, step-father Hugh Daniel, nephew Chontae Ward, and niece Brandyln Wallace.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Strouf Funeral Home at 10 a.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

www.Strouf.com