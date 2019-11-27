Sandra "Sandy" Hess

February 7, 1950 – November 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra "Sandy" Lou (nee: Hesse) Hess, age 69; beloved wife of Bruce H. Hess and dear mother of Paul (Jodie) Hess and April (Tim) Otto; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Sandy's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in Racine Assembly of God (1325 Airline Road). A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Racine Assembly of God on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Please see Friday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

