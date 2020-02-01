Sandra J. Willich

August 20, 1938 - January 28, 2020

Sandra J. Willich, 81, of Racine, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on August 20, 1938, she was the daughter of Henry and Myrtle (nee Boughan) Doeden. Her early life was spent in Honey Creek, where she graduated from Burlington High School Class of 1956. In 1980, she moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia, then moved back to Burlington in 2001.

Sandra worked as a bookkeeper and was a member of Sweet Adelaines and the VFW Women's Auxillary. She enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, including the Brewers, and was a fan of the Braves. She loved crafting, especially sewing, and was involved in Scouts and anything that her family was involved in. In her early years, she was very active at Honey Creek Baptist Church and later at Cross Lutheran Church.

Sandra is survived by her children, Paul (Karen) Willich, Dawn (Bryan) Howard, Marcia (Ken) Baldwin and Dean (Vivienne) Willich; grandchildren, Brian (Dona) Willich, Kristen (Phil) Olsen, Ashley (Justin) Stewart, Gregg (Brittany) Willich, Heather (Seth) Cohen, Josh (Britt) Pitre, Dru (Anthony) Chinchilla, Paul Oliver and Persephone (Andrea Aleman) Oliver; great-grandchildren, Madison, Liberty, Lincoln, Tenley, Kyan, Makenzie, Madalynn, Zachary, Hunter, Emmarie, Elias and Emilia; and sisters, Jacqueline (Del) Cleveland and Nancy (Frank) Chantler. She was preceded in death by her parents and Clifford Willich.

The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and chaplain of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, along with Aunt Audrey, for her friendship over the years.

Services for Sandra will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6 PM at Cross Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 4 until 5:45 PM.

