Sandra Jean Farina

July 14, 1938 - October 2, 2019

Sandra Jean Farina Born July 14, 1938 to Douglass and Leila Langsdale in Racine, Wisconsin, and went to be with our loving Lord and Savior October 2, 2019.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Carmen Farina, of 53 years and survived by children Gregory, Michael and wife Michelle, Teri and husband Chris, grandchildren Teenya and husband Shane, Leila and husband Anthony, Megan and husband John, Madelyn, Ryan and wife Ashley, Michelle, and Reagan, and great grandchildren Brendan, Colten, Brody, and Theo. They moved from Racine, Wisconsin to Orange, California in 1962 and remained in the local area for 57 years.

We were the lucky ones born to loving and supportive parents who strived to live the life our loving father in heaven intended. In 1975 they surprised us with a family boat, and we spent countless summers, weekends, and Sundays on the water, skiing, swimming, fishing, camping, and enjoying time as a family of God. We have peace knowing she is in heaven with our Lord God rejoicing with loved ones gone before her, and her pain and suffering is now eternal joy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm at England Family Mortuary, 27135 Madison Ave. Temecula, CA 92590, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Colony, 40710 Avenida Florita, Murrieta, CA 92562.