JACKSONVILLE, FL - Sandra Kay Lui, 75, passed away unexpectedly in Jacksonville, FL on February 25, 2019. Sandra was born in Burlington, WI to the late Leslie and Marian (nee Normolle) Pirk on September 2, 1943. She was united in marriage to James P. Lui in Racine on June 25, 1983. Sandra was employed for years at Racine Workforce Development then went on to work for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Motor Vehicles in Racine, then retiring in 2007 with the West Bend location. She made many friends throughout the years working with the State. Sandra enjoyed painting and gardening. Sandra will be dearly missed by her husband, James Lui; daughter, Cheryl (George) Feil of Gleason, WI; sister, Sharon Wagner; brother, Gerald Pirk of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, MaryKay Mayfield and her brother, Donald Pirk. A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the 6:30 PM service time. Online condolences may be shared at



1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine , WI 53405

