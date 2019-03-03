JACKSONVILLE, FL - Sandra Kay Lui, 75, passed away unexpectedly in Jacksonville, FL on February 25, 2019. Sandra was born in Burlington, WI to the late Leslie and Marian (nee Normolle) Pirk on September 2, 1943. She was united in marriage to James P. Lui in Racine on June 25, 1983. Sandra was employed for years at Racine Workforce Development then went on to work for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Motor Vehicles in Racine, then retiring in 2007 with the West Bend location. She made many friends throughout the years working with the State. Sandra enjoyed painting and gardening. Sandra will be dearly missed by her husband, James Lui; daughter, Cheryl (George) Feil of Gleason, WI; sister, Sharon Wagner; brother, Gerald Pirk of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, MaryKay Mayfield and her brother, Donald Pirk. A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the 6:30 PM service time. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue 262-634-3361
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Kay Lui.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019