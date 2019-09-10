Sandra L. "Sandy" Beecher

April 22, 1943 - September 7, 2019

Sandra L. "Sandy" Beecher, age 76, of Racine passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Sandy was born on April 22, 1943 in Milwaukee to Herman and Elnora (Bishoff) Kraus. She attended schools in Milwaukee and graduated from M.A.T.C. Sandy met Leslie Beecher when she was 16, and her mom invited him to come out to the lake and fish with Sandy's brother. Sandy tagged along and the couple fell in love and were married on August 25, 1962 in Milwaukee. She was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Sandy loved to sew, draw and word searches. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker to her family, whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; two grandsons; two sisters and a brother.

Sandy is survived by, her husband of 57 years, Leslie of Racine; five daughters, Gail (Kinh) Rust, Judi (Duane) Williams, Carrie (Jim) Schleicher, Linda Feely and JoAnn (Jason) Therkelsen; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother as well as other family and friends.

Funeral services for Sandy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (4340 – 6 Mile Road). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Ascension In-Home and Hospice Care for all help and care they gave to Sandy. Sandy's daughters would also like to thank their dad for his unselfish love and care over the years.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667