Sandra L. Gravunder

December 27, 1942 – April 14, 2020

Racine - Sandra Lynn Gravunder, 77, joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2020.

Sandra was born in Racine to Clarence and Dorothy (nee Weck) Grapentine on December 27, 1942. She was united in marriage to Roger John Gravunder on June 23, 1962.

Sandra loved Jesus. She lived her life in a way for others to know and love Jesus too. Her infectious enthusiasm for the Lord just oozed out of her into life. Her life was a living testimony to her acknowledging Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. It was very important to her telling others about Jesus too. "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them." –Ephesians 2:8-10

Sandra not only walked in them, if you knew her, she ran in them!

Sandra showed her love and relationship with the Lord by committing to be her husband, Roger's helper for 57 years. She was always there for him and praying for him. She loved teaching children about Jesus, especially her children and grandchildren. Sandra's love for children and devotion to help them know Christ personally was evident in her works with Bible Study Fellowship, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Good News Club at Johnson School, Good News Tent at the Racine County Fair, AWANA, Sunday school at Racine Bible Church, and even picking up kids to bring them to church.

Sandra will be dearly missed by her husband, Roger of Racine; children: Greg (Rachel) Gravunder of Austin, TX, Jackie (Jeff) Baugrud of Racine, John (Joy) Gravunder of Franklin, WI, and Joe (Arianne) Gravunder of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Lauren (Micah) Kurkowski of Franklin, WI, Kara and Brenden Baugrud, Ben and Morgan Gravunder, Jacob, Joshua, and Allison Gravunder, and Evan and Healey Gravunder; siblings: Gary (Nancy) Grapentine of Minocqua, WI and Sheri (Jeff) Lloyd of Mount Pleasant; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and all the people and children she influenced by sharing her love for Jesus. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shawn Nelson.

A private service of committal was held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 17. A memorial celebration of life at Racine Bible Church will be planned in the future when it is safe and appropriate to do so. Memorials may be directed to Bible Study Fellowship, Global Headquarters, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX USA 78258-4019 or go to the following link: https:/www.bsfinternational.org/support/give/?source=bsfinternational.org&fund_id=3 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc., P.O Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin 53406

262-634-3361