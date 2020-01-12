Sandra L KoleskeNee: Johnson

September 2, 1933 - January 5, 2020

RACINE - Sandra Lee Koleske, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care. She was born in Racine, September 2, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Selma (Nee:Flatten) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.

Sandra graduated from Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1951." On December 1, 1962 she was united in marriage to Mark E. Koleske who passed away September 20, 2010. Sandra was employed by the Junior League of Racine for 15 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved her family, her outside cats, shopping, and dining out. Sandra loved baking and entertaining family during the holidays. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Tom Koleske, Jim (Jean) Koleske; grandchildren, Carter and Callie; sisters, Judy (Anders) Madsen, Jane (Chuck) Bragg; Elaine Jones, Dan (Shirley) Koleske; nieces, nephews.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020; 10:00am Visitation, 11:00am funeral with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Monica's and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com