Sandra L KoleskeNee: Johnson
September 2, 1933 - January 5, 2020
RACINE - Sandra Lee Koleske, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020; 10:00am Visitation, 11:00am funeral with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.
