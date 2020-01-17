Sandra L. (Johnson) Koleske (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Sandra L KoleskeNee: Johnson

September 2, 1933 - January 5, 2020

RACINE - Sandra Lee Koleske, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020; 10:00am Visitation, 11:00am funeral with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 17, 2020
