Santiago (James-Sonny) Bernal Jr.

1945 - 2020

Racine- Santiago (James- Sonny) Bernal Jr., 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 23, 2020.

Santiago was born on April 21, 1945, to Santiago Bernal and Fermina Valensuela in Cotulla, Texas. He worked at Bell City for many years as Foundry Worker. Santiago loved to sing, and he played many instruments such as the accordion, guitar, piano and the harmonica and was even in a band for a period of time. Tejano music was his favorite to sing along to. Santiago enjoyed upholstering, ceramics and spending his time going to church. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Left to cherish Santiago's memories are his children: Liza Bernal, Maria Bernal (Juan Arebalo), Angela Chairez (nee Bernal) (Benigno), Antoinette Barela (nee Bernal) (Ramon), Santiago Bernal III (Tracy), Gabriel Bernal, Bobbie Bernal (Steve); siblings: Susan Castillo, Richarda Compos, Aurelio Bernal, Israel (Chico) Bernal, Maryann Bernal, Margarita Figuero, and Theodore Bernal.

Santiago is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Suzieta Bernal, Sisto Bernal, Janie Sanchez, Sophie Bernal; grandchildren: Anjelica Bernal, Ramiro Bernal, Eduardo Chairez, Jesus Chairez, Ramon Barela Jr.; nephew: Santiago Herrera; great nephew: Carlos Garcia; and many loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. with a celebration of life at 11:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M. Following the service, will be a procession to West Lawn Memorial Park for the interment of Santiago that friends and family are invited to join. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Santiago's services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Paredes, Debbie Brundidge, Marium Patterson, Rachel RN, Dr. Yun and many beloved friends.

