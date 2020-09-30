1/1
Santiago (James-Sonny) Bernal Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santiago's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Santiago (James-Sonny) Bernal Jr.

1945 - 2020

Racine- Santiago (James- Sonny) Bernal Jr., 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 23, 2020.

Santiago was born on April 21, 1945, to Santiago Bernal and Fermina Valensuela in Cotulla, Texas. He worked at Bell City for many years as Foundry Worker. Santiago loved to sing, and he played many instruments such as the accordion, guitar, piano and the harmonica and was even in a band for a period of time. Tejano music was his favorite to sing along to. Santiago enjoyed upholstering, ceramics and spending his time going to church. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Left to cherish Santiago's memories are his children: Liza Bernal, Maria Bernal (Juan Arebalo), Angela Chairez (nee Bernal) (Benigno), Antoinette Barela (nee Bernal) (Ramon), Santiago Bernal III (Tracy), Gabriel Bernal, Bobbie Bernal (Steve); siblings: Susan Castillo, Richarda Compos, Aurelio Bernal, Israel (Chico) Bernal, Maryann Bernal, Margarita Figuero, and Theodore Bernal.

Santiago is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Suzieta Bernal, Sisto Bernal, Janie Sanchez, Sophie Bernal; grandchildren: Anjelica Bernal, Ramiro Bernal, Eduardo Chairez, Jesus Chairez, Ramon Barela Jr.; nephew: Santiago Herrera; great nephew: Carlos Garcia; and many loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. with a celebration of life at 11:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M. Following the service, will be a procession to West Lawn Memorial Park for the interment of Santiago that friends and family are invited to join. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Santiago's services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Paredes, Debbie Brundidge, Marium Patterson, Rachel RN, Dr. Yun and many beloved friends.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved