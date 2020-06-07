Sarah (Nee: Magno) Greco
1923 - 2020
Sarah Greco(Nee: Magno)

November 26, 1923 - June 3, 2020

Sarah Greco, age 96 passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Duluth, MN, November 26, 1923 daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Magno.

On September 5, 1953 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha Sarah was united in marriage to John J. Greco who preceded her in death January 31, 2015. Through the years Sarah was employed by various companies starting at American Motors, Great Lakes Naval Base, Modine Mfg., Computer Services and lastly by the Racine Police Dept for fifteen years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her sons, Alex (Darcy) Greco, John (Sue) Greco; grandsons, Alex Greco, Joseph Greco, Robert (Rosary) Greco; great grandchildren, Kahlan, Anna and Luke; brother, Napoleon (Marlene) Magno, sister-in-law, Ruth Greco; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Fowler, Lena Carlini and her brother Dominic Magno.

Private funeral services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum.

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
