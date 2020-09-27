1/1
Sarah K. Graf
1993 - 2020
Sarah Katherine Graf, age 26, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Racine, December 20, 1993 the 2nd daughter of Jeffrey Graf and Lena (Nee: Olson) Schmitt.

Sarah graduated from J.I. Case High School "Class of 2012". She was currently working at the Driftwood Restaurant. Sarah was artistic and enjoyed drawing, sketching, reading, and collecting Monster High Dolls. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, sarcastic humor and her enjoyment of spending time with her family, friends and dogs, Gambit and Khaleesi. Sarah will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her mother, Lena (Thomas) Schmitt; her father, Jeffrey Graf (Carolyn); siblings, Matthew Graf (Emily), Lauren (Joshua) Stephany, Lindsey Graf (John); nephew, Gideon; her boyfriend, Troy Overstreet; grandparents, Clare Graf, Vera Olson, Robert (Etta) Olson; aunts and uncles, Robert (Rina) Graf, Rollie Graf, Rachel (Clay) Nelson, Eric Olson, Jay (Nancy) Olson; cousins, Lydia Graf, Kimmy, Ryan, and Matt Nelson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rolland Graf.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2-3 pm. A time of remembering will follow at 3 pm. Masks are required and will be provided if needed.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
September 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bill & alice Allman
Family
September 26, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Allman
