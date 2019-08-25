Satinder Pal Singh

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Satinder Pal Singh

May 20, 1956 - August 22, 2019

STURTEVANT - Satinder Pal Singh, 63, completed his earthly pilgrimage, in the Aurora Zilber Hospice House, on Thursday.

He was born in India on May 20, 1956 the son of Mohinder Singh Kundi and Beant Kaur. Mr. Singh owned and operated the Marathon Station in Franksville. Mr. Singh worshiped at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, in Oak Creek.

He is survived by his wife, Navinder Kaur; their son, Manvinder (Jasleen Kaur) Singh; Brother, Baljeet (Manjit Kaur) Singh; and sister, Narinder (Parmjit Singh) Pal Kaur.

Published in Racine Journal Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
