Savannah Rose Gardner

July 14, 2014 - May 7, 2019

RACINE – Savannah Rose Gardner, 14 passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2019 after a severe asthma attack while attending her sister's dance competition in Green Bay.

She was born in Kenosha on July 14, 2014, the daughter of Douglas and Ceileta (nee: Jackowski) Gardner.

Savannah was a happy, outgoing freshman at JI Case High School. She will be remembered for her beautiful soul, her kindness, her positive attitude and her willingness to help out her family and friends whenever called upon. Savannah's generous heart will continue to beat because today is the day that her heart, as well as other organs will be shared so that others may live.

Savannah is survived by her mother and father Ceileta and Douglas Gardner; her siblings, Michael Gardner, Meghan Hultman, Daven and Taylor Gardner; her grandparents, Kim Day, Edward (Debbie) Jackowski all of Racine, Don and Dianne Gardner of Cleveland, WI; her dogs, Tess and Baxter; as well as many dear extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed by every life she touched.

Everyone is invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, May 13, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The celebration of her life will follow at 7:00 p.m. Please come dressed wearing casual Bright colors to celebrate her life. With Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for a fund or memorial to be established later. Please also do something kind for someone in honor of Savannah.

