Sawyer Magdalen DeMint (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sawyer Magdalen DeMint.
Service Information
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-4448
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sawyer Magdalen DeMint

Sawyer Magdalen DeMint passed away on May 13, 2019 at the age of 67 in Socorro, NM due to her dementia (Alzheimer's). She and her husband Steve moved to Socorro, NM in March 2017. Sawyer with all her kindness and laughter will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Helen Czosnek (Hansen); father, Jerome (Harry) Czosnek; and other aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by: her husband Stephen W. DeMint, her brother Michael (Dolores) Czosnek and many

other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Full obituary available at https://noblinfuneralservice.com/book-of-memories/3834401/DeMint-Sawyer/index.php.
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.