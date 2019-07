Sawyer Scott Jacob Cataldo

RACINE – Sawyer Scott Jacob Cataldo, precious infant son of Kali Dresen and Shane Cataldo, was born into Eternal Life, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:09 am.

Surviving are Sawyer's mom & dad, Kali & Shane; grandparents, Denette & Scott Stratman; Bonita & Jacob Salinas and Robert Compton Jr.; great-grandparents, James Dresen, Margaret Arneson, Marianne Taylor, Linda Schmidt, Robert Compton Sr., Peggy Compton, Trenton Arneson, Darlene & Jim Stratman; aunts & uncles, Daniel Henry, Tyler Callahan, Kayla Cataldo, Kyle Cataldo, Joey Cataldo, Kassidi Cataldo, Jozlynn Stratman, Ean Stratman, Ethan Salinas, Tatum Compton, Keegan Compton and Cori Galipeau; many, many other loving relatives & friends. Sawyer was welcomed in Heaven by his great-aunt, Linda Dresen.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:00 pm.

"Precious children we only hold in our arms for a little while……we hold in our hearts forever."

