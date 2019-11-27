Scott A. Bugalecki
August 19, 1987 - November 20, 2019
MT. PLEASANT - Scott A. Bugalecki, 32, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Racine on August 19, 1987, the son of Linda Kosterman and Donald Bugalecki. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
draeger-langendorf.com