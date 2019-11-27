Scott A. Bugalecki (1987 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Scott A. Bugalecki

August 19, 1987 - November 20, 2019

MT. PLEASANT - Scott A. Bugalecki, 32, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Racine on August 19, 1987, the son of Linda Kosterman and Donald Bugalecki. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 27, 2019
