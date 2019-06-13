Scott A. Tuska

RACINE - Scott A. Tuska, age 62, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 3:00 pm at Calvary Chapel, 9410 Durand Avenue, with Pastor Robert Nettles officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

A special thank you to his girlfriend and caregiver, Lynette Danish for her loving and compassionate care.

