Scott C. Nejedly

November 17, 1956 - February 18, 2020

RACINE - Scott C. Nejedly, age 63, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Racine, November 17, 1956, son of Charles and Faith (nee: Liebenow) Nejedly.

Scott was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Scott was a third-generation family member of the Racine Pigeon Club. Most of all he was devoted to and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, John (Trisha) Nejedly, Christine Nejedly, Charles Nejedly, Cassandra Nejedly (Chris Zielinski); step children, Sarah (Grant) Juschka, and Barbara Schuckman; his grandchildren, Rebecca and April Nejedly, Ariel, Brittney, Courtney, Brooke Plachter-Nejedly, Matthew Plachter Jr.; step-grandchildren, Tyger, Grace and Mia Juschka; brothers and sisters, Frank Nejedly, Carl (Lynda) Nejedly, Cindy (Arlie) Allen, Charlene (Jake) Clark; stepbrother, Jeff (Cindy) D'Aoust; former wife and friend, Judith Nejedly; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles Nejedly and Faith (Robert) Kionka; his wife, Karen L. (nee: Schuckman); and sister-in-law, Susan Nejedly.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com