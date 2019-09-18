Selma Kowalski

Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Church
728 Villa St
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Church
728 Villa St
Obituary
Selma Kowalski

RACINE - Selma (nee: Keitel) Kowalski, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Funeral services for Selma will be held at First Evangelical Church, 728 Villa St, 53403, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Selma will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 18, 2019
