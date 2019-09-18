Selma Kowalski

RACINE - Selma (nee: Keitel) Kowalski, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Funeral services for Selma will be held at First Evangelical Church, 728 Villa St, 53403, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Selma will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

