Shannon L. Barstow

September 6, 1966 - May 5th, 2019

Shannon L. Barstow, 52 of Lyons Township passed away on Sunday May 5th, 2019 at her home.

Shannon was born on September 6, 1966 in Racine to Vicki (Vawter) and the late William Barstow. She was raised and lived mostly in the Burlington Area for most of her life. She was Employed at Ardagh Glass Factory in Burlington for sixteen years.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Vicki Williams, her dad John Fell Sr., Brothers Michael (Rebecca) Barstow and Todd Barstow. Daughters Jessica (Phillip) Nolan and Jennifer Barstow. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Step-Siblings, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 1-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm.

Interment to follow at Springfield Union Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Barstow Family.