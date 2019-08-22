Shari Lynn Haugen

March 8, 1944 - August 18, 2019

MADISON – Shari Lynn Haugen, 75, of Madison, Wis., passed away to eternal life on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with family by her side at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Fitchburg, Wis.

Shari was born on March 8, 1944, in Baraboo, Wis., to Ronald Milton and Cecilia Elnora (Morse) Drollinger. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Clare Haugen, on Dec. 8, 1964, in Heidelberg, Germany, where Larry was stationed in the United States Army. They spent 55 years together, traveling to Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and all over the United States.

Shari and Larry raised three children in Racine, Wis.: Melissa Lee, Erik Lawrence and Jennifer Lynn. Shari was a funny, hardworking, sacrificing, loving stay-at-home Mom, and she instilled many great skills and traditions in their kids: quilting, gardening, cooking, canning applesauce and tomato juice, bowling, playing the piano and singing, and baking Norwegian goodies at Christmas. She was active at Racine Junior Women's Club, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and the Racine Zoo. After Larry retired in 1998, they built a home in Dodgeville where they spent 10 years. They moved to Madison to be closer to family and joined St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton.

Shari is survived by husband, Larry; children, Melissa (Dan) Carlson, Erik (Tracie) Haugen and Jennifer McCright; grandchildren, Kelly (CJ), Emily (Brandon), Amanda (Tony), Jessica (Trenton), Markie (Jessica), Isaiah and Lily; and great-grandchildren, Aniyah, Aaliyah, Julianna, Elliot, Miles and Anthony III. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Julie (Frank); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Larry's parents, Clarion Willard and Mabel Lucille (Spaulding) Haugen; sisters, Anne Louise Drollinger and Barbara Jean Drollinger; brother, Jacob Morse Drollinger; and sister-in-law, Leah Ann Drollinger.

Funeral services will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. There will be a visitation at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, and again at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Memorials can be made in Shari's name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton, Wis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at SSM Health and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Shari.

"For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." - Matthew 6:21

