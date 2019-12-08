Sharlotte Helene Proeber (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
Sharlotte Helene Proeber

5/30/1928 - 12/5/2019

UNION GROVE - (nee Paulson) Called home to the Lord on December 5, 2019 age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Dear mother of Karen (Brian) Johnson, Harold "Bud" (Sue) Proeber, Tim Proeber, Helen (Blanche) Proeber and Everett (Anita) Proeber. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Anna (James), Beth, Jenny, Mark (Rachel), Laura, Kaylee, Casey and Jake. Great-grandmother of Cadence, Sophie, Carlene and Lennox. Preceded in death by her parents Helmer and Sylvia Paulson and brothers Arnold and Gerald. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 10, from 4:30 PM - 6 PM at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Road in Caledonia until the time of service at 6 PM. The Rev. Brian Schmidt officiating. Private interment Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff at Timber Oaks for their kind and loving care. If so desired, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Music Fund.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 8, 2019
