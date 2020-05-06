Sharon A. Schmidt April 23, 1941 - May 3, 2020 JOLIET, ILLINOIS/formerly of Racine - Sharon A. Schmidt, age 79, passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 in Joliet, IL. Sharon was born in Brownsville, WI on April 23, 1941, daughter of the late Clarence and Bernice (nee: Krebsbach) Schmidt. Sharon was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Stacey Holub. Sharon will be dearly missed by so many family and friends. Private family services will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 1:00pm with Rev. Dino Galati officiating. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. You may view the service by visiting Sharon's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com and selecting the Livestream option in service times. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Community Church, (215 Newman Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53406) have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 6, 2020.