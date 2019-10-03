Sharon B. Lohmann(Nee: Jung)

March 20, 1934 - September 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sharon B. Lohmann, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born in Racine on March 20, 1934, daughter of the late Edward and Blanche (Nee: Leonard) Jung.

Sharon was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Richard Lohmann, on November 8, 1958, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Racine. Paul preceded her in death on August 31, 2012.

Sharon worked in the Piggly Wiggly meat department on Spring Street for 37 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and formerly a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she loved singing in the choir. Sharon was a member and past officer of the United Commercial Travelers Auxiliary #267. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 310 Auxiliary and Moose Lodge Auxiliary. Sharon enjoyed playing golf and trying her luck at the casinos. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband, Paul, and also enjoyed being a snowbird in Arizona for 28 years.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters, Marilyn Sarto, Janice Mau; sister-in-law, Dianne Jung; nieces and nephews, Wendy Mau, Jim (Sharon) Leger, David (Cindi) Leger, Sandy Spranger, Jani (Rick) Jacobson, Timothy (Renee) Jung, Thomas (Kathy) Jung, Todd Jung, Terri Reichel, Tammy (Mike) Hall; former sister-in-law, Nancy Mueller; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Jung; brothers-in-law, Arthur Sarto, Robert Leger, Donald Mau; nephew, John Reichel; and infant niece, Kimberly Mau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or your favorite cancer research charity.

The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Marilyn Sarto and Wendy Mau for the care given to Sharon over the years.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM