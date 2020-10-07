1/1
Sharon Kay Mathson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Kay Mathson

RACINE - Sharon Kay Mathson, 73, passed away at Ascension-Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee, on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street Racine, on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, October 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, the church does not allow visitation at the church; please plan to arrive at the church between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The family has suggested memorials to the Racine Zoological Society.

Please see Sunday's paper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Racine

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved