Sharon L. Tohm Nee: Bislew

1944 - 2020

Sharon L. Tohm, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sharon was born in Racine on September 16, 1944, daughter of the late Fred and Pearle (nee: McCue) Bislew.

Sharon graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1962". On February 20, 1965, Sharon married the love of her life, Michael O. Tohm at Grace Lutheran Church. They shared forty-seven wonderful years together before Michael preceded her in death on October 17, 2012. Sharon and Mike owned and operated Morris Letter and Litho Service, Inc. before retiring in 2004. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Rebecca, and active as a Troop Leader in the Girl Scouts. Sharon was a longtime dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church, and the 5th Street Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed, boating, fishing, cooking, reading, word searches, and vacationing in Aruba. Sharon was a generous and loving person who brought warmth and humor with everyone she met.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rebecca Pearle (Kenneth) Brueggeman; sister, Bonnie Jean Moore; sister-in-law, Sue Bohlander; nieces and nephews, Randal (Katie) Romnek, Robert (Janell) Romnek, Christopher Romnek, Patty (Tom) Nikolai, Bob (Sandy) Moore, Sarah (Geoff) White, Christian Isley; many great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, on Saturday September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Brian Crane officiating. Visitation will be held at church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Hospice Alliance or Make-A-Wish Foundation.

