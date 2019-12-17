Sharon Lee Bates

RACINE – Sharon Lee Bates, 74, passed away at home on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Sharon is survived by her children, Donald Bates, Jr., James Bates, Daniel (Christine) Bates, Susan (Christopher) Wilkinson, Joseph Bates; as well as many dear grandchildren great-grandchildren and other family members.

A private service will be held on December 20, 2019. Memorials in Sharon's name have been suggested to the . Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

