Sharon L. DeRoseNee: Hinsman
October 14, 1934 - July 14, 2019
RACINE - Sharon Lee DeRose, age 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9-11 A.M. A prayer service will follow at 11 A.M. Private committal service for the family will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com