Sharon Rose Vincent

May 17, 1949 - September 1, 2020

RACINE – Sharon Rose Vincent, 71, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Sharon was born in Racine on May 17, 1949 to John Paul and Rose C. (nee, Vargo) Jones. She was a switchboard operator at St. Luke's Hospital before working for Dr. Keller as his receptionist. Sharon loved animals and in retirement ran her own pet care business. She loved to galivant around the country and enjoyed her crafting, especially making wreaths.

Survivors include her son, Quintin (Julie) Vincent; grandchildren, Sterling Vincent, Bastian Vincent and Sarah Tyyska; and her sisters, Maryann (Bob) Haddican and Terrie Williamson. Sharon is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Paulette Audenby.

In keeping with Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to attend, please contact Quintin with your contact information. Once arrangements have been made, invitations will be sent to those wishing to attend.

