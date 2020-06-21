Sharon W. Marzette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon W. Marzette

RACINE – Sharon Marzette, 72, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 for a visitation from 9-10 a.m. A service celebrating her life and Homegoing will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved