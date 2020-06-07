Shawn M. Gattie
1991 - 2020
Shawn M. Gattie

September 4, 1991 - June 2, 2020

RACINE - Shawn Michael Gattie, age 28, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Racine September 4, 1991 son of Shawn R. Gattie and Kimberly Murphy.

Shawn graduated from Lutheran High School and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. He enjoyed archery, hunting, and the outdoors. Shawn also enjoyed singing and will be remembered for his voice. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his dad, Shawn (Lisa) Gattie; brother, Brandon Stewart; grandmother, Karon Murphy; uncles, Steve Murphy, Al (Sandy) Murphy; many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly; grandmother, Sharon Gattie and grandfather, George Murphy.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:30 am until 11 am. Due to the health pandemic groups of 25 will be observed. Private services will be held at 11 am and may be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Shawn Gattie page, service and press livestream. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Private services will be held at 11 am and may be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com , Shawn Gattie page, service and press livestream
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
