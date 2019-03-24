Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RACINE - Shelly Renee Graf, age 54, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Racine, March 25, 1964, daughter of the late Benedetto and Mary Ann (Nee: Vereb) Wells. She was a graduate of J.I. Case High School “Class of 1982” and was employed for many years at Ametek Inc. Shelly had a love for music and played the flute and piano. She enjoyed gymnastics and had a blackbelt in Taekwondo. Shelly had a vibrant personality, was an excellent cook and host with a big and kind heart. Above all Shelly was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and aunt who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are her sons, Dylan Graf (Maggie O’Malley) of Racine, WI, Neko (Tierney) Graf of Minneapolis, MN; her sisters and brothers, Suzanne (Mark) Ferguson, John Wells, all of Naples, FL, Shari (Michael) Stefani of Cave Creek, AZ, Sandi (Dave) Purdy of Glendale, AZ, Sheila Wells (Terry Lyons) of Chicago, IL, James Wells (Stephanie Busby) of Kenosha, WI; Dylan and Neko’s father, Peter Graf; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



